Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath asks Unnao rape survivor's family to settle down in state

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case and is currently lodged in a jail in UP.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath asks Unnao rape survivor&#039;s family to settle down in state
File Image

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has asked the family of the Unnao rape survivor to settle down in Madhya Pradesh and has assured them full security.

"The victim`s family members who have decided to move out of Uttar Pradesh due to insecurity, I ask them to come and settle down in Madhya Pradesh and our government will provide them complete security," Kamal Nath said.

Live TV

The MP Chief Minister also welcomed the Supreme Court order transferring all the cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi. "The Supreme Court order on the Unnao rape case is appreciable," he tweeted. 

"We will provide better treatment and better education to the survivor. We will also arrange for the travel of the family to Delhi, where the cases have been transferred by the court. We will not let the family face any problem. Our government will take care of all responsibilities of the survivor and treat her as its daughter," he said in another tweet.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case and is currently lodged in a jail in UP. The BJP has suspended Sengar from the party.

Kamal NathMadhya PradeshUNNAO rape caseKuldeep Singh Sengar
