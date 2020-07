Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was admitted to a hospital few days ago, died on Tuesday (July 21) at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. He was 85. Lalji Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news on twitter.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Tandon was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow with breathing problems and fever. He was put on critical care ventilator support few days ago, PTI reporterd.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh after Tandon's illness.