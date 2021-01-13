Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: CM orders removal of Morena district collector, SP; death toll reaches 20

Bhopal: Atleast six more people died after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday (January 13, 2021), taking the total death toll to 20.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting on the situation on Wednesday and issued orders for the removal of the collector and superintendent of police.

The police said that they have registered a case against seven people in connection with the case and have launched a search operation for them.

"The death toll is now 20 as six more people died after consumption of spurious liquor by villagers in Morena," Deputy Inspector General, Chambal range, Rajesh Hingankar told PTI.

Besides, 21 others are undergoing treatment in Morena and Gwalior.

"An initial autopsy report revealed the cause of death as consumption of excess liquor which damaged vital body parts. The viscera have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sagar for examination," Morena''s in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr R C Bandil said.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan expressed condolences at the loss of lives calling it an 'inhuman incident'. "It is a painful and very inhuman incident. A campaign should be launched against illegal liquor sale in the state," officials quoted Chouhan as saying.

The review meeting was attended by State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary I S Bains, DGP V K Jouhri, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora.

The police has registered a case against seven persons in connection with the incident under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of the Excise Act.

The forensic science lab report is awaited, it will reveal the exact nature of the poison in the liquor.