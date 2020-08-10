हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Several political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa have contracted COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19
File Photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday (August 9, 2020) said that he has tested COVID-19 positive in his second coronavirus report.

The MLA from Narela also requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "My second COVID-19 report has come positive today. I am in home isolation since my first report came negative. I request everyone to get tested who came in contact with me."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive recently wished for Sarang's speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu also tested positive for coronavirus.

Several political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa have contracted COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

As per the latest health bulletin, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 38,157 infections, of which, 8,827 cases are still active. 

A total of 28,353 people have recovered so far, while 977 have succumbed to the virus.

