Madhya Pradesh MPBSE board exams 2021 for class 10, 12 postponed

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to postpone the class 10 and class 12 board examinations in the state due to steady increase in coronavirus cases. The government did not announce any new date for the conduction of the exams. And although the revised date has not been announced by the eduation board yet, it is expected that the state government will take the final call on Madhya Pradesh board exams after it reviews the COVID-19 situation across the state.

The board examinations of class 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board were scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1 respectively. The MP Board has postponed the High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education and Physical Training examinations by a month.

The board is considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce any decision with respect to conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams soon, an official statement released by the government said.

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh took to social media to announce the decision and wrote, "Various options are being considered in relation to the 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. Decision will be conveyed soon."

The state government will promote the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of class project. The board has also cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the tests held in the academic session.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government declared summer vacation for state school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13, keeping in mind their safety and health. The vacation was announced for the government and state-aided schools.

On April 14, the MPBSE had deferred board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced to cancel class 10th exams and postponed class 12 board exams. The board announced to promote class 10th students on the basis of internal assessment whereas the final decision on class 12 board exams would be taken in the first week of May.

Live TV