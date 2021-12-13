Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021-22 process to start today, check full schedule here

New Delhi: The State Election Commission announced that the process of filling nomination papers for the first and the second phase of Madhya Pradesh’s Panchayat elections 2021-2022 will start on Monday (December 13, 2021).

According to news agency IANS, the preparations for three-tier panchayat polls have been completed in the districts for receiving nominations.

“The last date for receipt of nomination papers is December 20 for phases 1 and 2 and for phase 3, the nominations will close on January 6. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 21 for phases 1 and 2 and on January 7 for phase 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and allotment of election symbols is December 23 for the first and second phases and January 10 for the third phase,” the State Election Commission said in a statement.

The process of filling nomination papers for the first and the second phase of #MadhyaPradesh's three-tier, three-stage Panchayat elections 2021-2022 will start on December 13, the State Election Commission said. Photo: IANS (Representational image) pic.twitter.com/hBTNHXogfr — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 12, 2021

It may be noted that the voting for the MP panchayat elections will be held on January 6 for the first phase, on January 28 for the second phase, and February 16 for the third phase from 7 AM to 3 PM.

In the first phase of civic body elections, voting will be held in nine districts, seven districts in second phase and the remaining 36 districts in the final phase.

Additionally, the counting of votes will be done immediately at the polling stations after the voting is over for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch, and the election results for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch will be announced on January 11 for the first phase, on February 2 for the second phase, and February 21 for the third phase.

On the other hand, counting of votes of Janpad Panchayat and Zila Panchayat members from EVMs will be held at the block development headquarters on January 10 for the first phase, February 1 for the second phase, and February 20 for the third phase. The results for the same will be announced on February 22 for all phases.

(With inputs from IANS)

