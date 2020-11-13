Madhya Pradesh witnesses sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, check new data here

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is entering the third phase of coronavirus spread as the number of cases saw a sudden spike in the last two days. On November 13, the state reported more than one thousand COVID-19 cases after a span of 18 days taking its tally to 1,80,997.

Likewise, on November 12, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,046 fresh COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has reached 3.9 percent.

The corona cases have mainly increased in major cities like Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and the capital city Bhopal.

The number of tests being conducted in the state per day is up to 25 thousand to 30 thousand. The sudden rise in the number of cases is likely due to the festival season in which the markets are getting crowded. Also Read: India adds 44,879 new COVID-19 cases, total tally mounts to 87.28 lakh

As per the Ministry of Health data, a total of 692 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,69,260.

Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Vidisha, one each in Bhopal, Betul, Damoh and Shajapur, the officials said.

Of the 1,046 new infections, Bhopal accounted for 185, Indore 156, Gwalior 93 and Jabalpur 61.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 35,126, including 707 deaths, while Bhopal's infection tally stood at 26,950 with 495 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,204 and 13,092 cases, respectively, the officials said.

Bhopal now has 1,788 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,771.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have 661 and 548 active cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,80,997, new cases 1,046, deaths 3,065, recovered 1,69,260, active cases 8,672, number of people tested so far 32,54,457.