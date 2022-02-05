Madhya Pradesh removes cap on marriage gatherings, night curfew to continue

Bhopal: After reviewing the prevailing Covid situation in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (February 4, 2022) removed the cap on the number of guests attending wedding ceremonies.

The review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the declining trend in the number of daily Covid cases in the state.

Following the meeting, the state home department on Friday evening issued a fresh notification lifting restrictions at marriage functions. Earlier, a total of 250 guests were allowed to attend weddings. The fresh guidelines will come into effect from February 5.

"Considering the present situation of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, the government has decided to lift its earlier decision to allow only 250 guests for marriages," the notification read.

The new rule is applicable only on marriage functions. All other gatherings -- political, social or religious -- will continue to follow the 250 attendees cap.

The night curfew will continue to be in place from 11 pm to 5 am. Similarly, only 50 people can gather at funerals, while rallies and protest demonstrations continue to be prohibited till further orders.

The state reported 6,516 new Covid-19 cases and 8,451 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

