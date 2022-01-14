Madhya Pradesh to regulate online gaming after 11-year-old dies by suicide due to addiction

New Delhi: After an 11-year old allegedly died by suicide due to his online game addiction in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to regulate online gaming. The state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that the state government will bring an act to regulate the practice, which has claimed several other lives in the past as well.

Mishra, while addressing the media, said, "Online game is a serious issue. To prevent such tragic incidents that are happening, we are bringing an act regulating online gaming in Madhya Pradesh, whose draft has been prepared and we will soon finalise it.

The move comes after an 11-year old boy allegedly hanged himself to death with the rope of a punching bag installed at the rooftop of his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Wednesday, the police said.

According to Bhopal`s Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar, the reason behind this tragic step was that the minor spent around Rs 6,000 on an online game without his parents' permission.

"However, the police have not found a suicide note from the spot. Suryansh Ojha, a resident of Shankaracharya Nagar Bajaria, was a class 5 student,” the police added.

Suryansh`s father Yogesh Ojha, who is an optician, told the police that his son was addicted to an online game.

"On Wednesday afternoon, Suryansh was watching a movie on TV with cousin Ayush in the second-floor room. A few minutes later, Ayush left Suryansh alone and went downstairs

After some time, Suryansh`s cousins headed back to the building`s terrace and they found he was hanging from a rope.

The relatives immediately took him to the private hospital but the doctor declared him dead after checking," said police.

Further investigation is underway

