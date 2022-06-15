New Delhi: At least two people were killed and 23 others injured on Wednesday (June 15) after a bus they were travelling in fell into a dry canal near Singrauli village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The eyewitnesses told PTI that the passengers were going to attend a pre-wedding ceremony at Khandoli village when the bus fell into the dry Chambal river canal. "Two persons died on the spot, while around 23 others were injured in the accident that occurred in the afternoon," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manvendra Singh said.

Three wounded people were serious and referred to Gwalior for further treatment, Singh informed while the rest of those injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital in Morena.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed anguish at the accident.

(With agency inputs)