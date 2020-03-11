'Madhya Pradesh virus' won't enter Maharashtra, coalition government is safe, says Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (March 11) asserted that there is no rift in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Raut remarked that there is excellent coordination Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and there is no danger to the government. In an indirect attack on the BJP, Raut said that if someone is dreaming that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, as the coalition government is called in Maharashtra, will fall in Maharashtra they are free to do so.

The Shiv Sena MP said that Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's government will have to prove majority on the floor of Assembly and it will not be right to say that his government will fall before the floor test.

Commenting on Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to resign from Congress, Raut said that it is an internal matter of the Congress and the BJP should not take credit for this. Raut admitted that Congress failed to handle Scindia properly and this led to his decision to quit the party.

Raut also noted that Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra and one 'Operation Lotus' flopped in the state around 100 days ago. He added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena MP's remarks come at a time when CM Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of collapse as 22 Congress MLAs resigned on Tuesday minutes after Scindia decided to part ways with the party after 18 years.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destabilising an elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. "Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," tweeted Rahul.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly has a strength of 230 members but two seats are presently vacant due to the demise of two MLAs. The effective strength of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is now 228 and the magic number required to form the government is 115.