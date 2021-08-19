Madhya Pradesh woman removed from stage for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan at Independence Day event

INDORE: A video purportedly showing a young woman being removed from the stage after she raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans during an Independence Day function here has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in Rajbada area of the city on Sunday during the event that was organised by a local resident named Bilal Khan, sources said.

After the video started making rounds on social media, BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud on Wednesday (August 18) demanded legal action against the persons responsible for taking the woman off stage and said that 'Taliban culture' will not be allowed in the country.

In the video, the young woman is heard raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and then chanting 'Jai Jai Shri Ram'. Following this, some youths from the audience stand up and start raising 'Ya Hussain' slogans.

The video then shows some people arguing with the woman following the sloganeering, after which a policeman intervenes and she is taken off stage.

Talking to reporters, MLA Gaud said, "I have seen this video today. The incident of the young woman being taken off the stage is shameful and we condemn the misbehaviour with her."

Talibani culture will not be allowed in this country and legal action should be taken against the people who took the girl off the stage, she said.

Gaud said, "People living in India will have to chant 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. Those who do not do so should be thrown out of here."

Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma told PTI that the woman had expressed a wish to speak during the Independence Day function, but the people present there opposed the controversial part of her speech.

He said that the woman remained on the stage for a few minutes only and left soon after the uproar while the organisers of the event brought the situation under control.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against Bilal Khan and others for organising the programme without permission of the administration, Sharma added.

