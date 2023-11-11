Mahadev Betting App Case: Noida Police's BIG Crackdown, FIR Against 16 Under Ganster Act
Taking a big action in the Mahadev Betting App case, the Noida police registered FIR against 16 suspects.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Noida police on Saturday registered FIR against 16 suspects who allegedly cheated crores of rupees through the popular Mahadev betting app. It is reported that the police have taken action against the suspects under the Gangster Act. The suspects were arrested earlier in February with huge sums of money.
Live Tv