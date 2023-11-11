trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686781
MAHADEV BETTING APP CASE

Mahadev Betting App Case: Noida Police's BIG Crackdown, FIR Against 16 Under Ganster Act

Taking a big action in the Mahadev Betting App case, the Noida police registered FIR against 16 suspects.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Noida police on Saturday registered FIR against 16 suspects who allegedly cheated crores of rupees through the popular Mahadev betting app. It is reported that the police have taken action against the suspects under the Gangster Act. The suspects were arrested earlier in February with huge sums of money.

