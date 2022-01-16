हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra: 81 Mumbai, 31 Pune police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours

The Mumbai Police informed that over 81 policemen tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. 31 police personnel in Pune also tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Mumbai Police on Saturday (January 15, 2022) informed that over 81 policemen tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,312 in the city.

The Mumbai police also informed that a total of 126 personnel have died from the infection so far.

In other parts of Maharashtra, like Pune, 31 police personnel also tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, taking the number of infected police personnel in the city to 465.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 10,661 new cases and 11 deaths on Saturday. There were 73,518 active cases in the city, according to the state health department.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 42,462 new cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. The active caseload stands at 2,64,441 in the state.

The state also reported 125 Omicron infections, taking the case tally of the coronavirus variant to 1,730.

