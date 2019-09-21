Maharashtra Assembly elections: Region-wise break up of 2014 results

The stage is set for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are currently in power. After the BJP and the Shiv Sena won 122 and 63 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2014, Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the Chief Minister of the state.

The Congress and the NCP had won 42 and 41, respectively. However, some of the lawmakers in the 288-member Assembly shifted to the ruling alliance.

Here’s a look at the region-wise break up of 2014 Assembly election results:

BJP Shiv Sena Congress NCP Others Total Vidarbha 44 4 10 1 3 62 Marathwada 15 11 9 8 3 46 West Maharashtra 24 13 10 19 4 70 North Maharashtra 14 7 7 5 2 35 Konkan 10 14 1 8 6 39 Mumbai 15 14 5 0 2 36

The parties that were in fray in the 2014 Assembly elections were BJP, Congress, NCP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Other Maharashtra state parties that contested the elections were Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (SHS), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Janata Dal(Secular) (JD(S)), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U) ), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2014 state elections, the BJP emerged as the single-highest vote share party, bagging 122 seats with 27.81% vote share. The Shiv Sena came second with 63 seats with 19.35% vote share. The Congress won on 42 seats with 17.95% vote share while the NCP could bag 41 seats and 17.24% vote share. Independent candidates won seven seats with 4.71% vote share. Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi and Peasants And Workers Party Of India both bagged three seats each, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won on two seats. Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, CPI(M), MNS, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, and SP bagged one seat each.