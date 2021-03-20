Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Maharashtra state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to Twitter to announce that he was having mild symptoms of the virus and got tested. He urged everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and not to let their guard down.

On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021