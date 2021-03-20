हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray&#039;s son Aaditya Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive
File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to Twitter to announce that he was having mild symptoms of the virus and got tested. He urged everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and not to let their guard down.

 

