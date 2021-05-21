Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Cyclone Tauktae-hit Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, orders assessment of crop damage

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (May 21) visited Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Konkan region which were affected by Cyclone Tauktae.

He ordered the officials to assess the loss of crops, caused by the cyclonic storm, within two days in order to take decision regarding the financial aid.

"I have asked that the panchnama (assessment) of horticulture and agriculture losses be completed in two days. After the completion of the procedure and getting an idea of the extent of the damage, a decision on the financial aid will be taken,” the Maharashtra CM was quoted as saying by PTI.

Thackeray arrived at Ratnagiri in the morning where he interacted with the district authorities. After his Ratnagiri tour, he visited Sindhudurg district.

Meanwhile, the Navy and the Coast Guard on Thursday recovered more dead bodies and continued their search for 37 other missing persons in connection with the death toll on the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea when Cyclone Tauktae battered the region.

The cyclone had made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night and affected several coastal districts of Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

