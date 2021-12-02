Maharashtra issues fresh travel guidelines amid Omicron scare - check rules

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday (December 2) amended its air travel rules making seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from only three countries. The state government said it is mandatory for international and domestic travelers to follow all the rules issued by the central government.

Here are the key takeaways:

- The state made seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from only three countries - South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe. These three have been included in the list of high risk countries. The passengers coming from these countries or the passengers who have visited these countries prior to coming to Maharashtra are in the category of high risk.

- Following restriction shall apply to only "High-Risk Air Passengers" in addition to those imposed by GOI:

- "High-Risk Air Passengers may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all

international airports of the State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification. Such all "High-Risk Air Passengers" shall have to undergo

RTPCR Test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and shall undergo mandatory 7day "Institutional Quarantine" with second RTPCR test to be carried out on 7th day.

- If any of the RTPCR Test is found to be positive, then such "High Risk Air Passenger" shall be shifted to a Hospital with Covid Treatment Facilities. In case result of RTPCR Test of 7th day comes negative, such "High Risk Air Passenger" will have to undergo a further 7 days of Home Quarantine.

- DCP immigration and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to draft a proforma of declaration for all arriving passengers on international flights to declare details of the countries visited in last 15 days. Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will share the proformas with all airlines. The information regarding travel in the last 15 days shall be cross checked by immigration on arrival.

- In the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.

