Maharashtra maintains suspense over air travel in state amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown till May 31

The Maharashtra government on Saturday continued to maintain suspense over allowing air travel in the state amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown till May 31. A state government official said that the May 19 order has not been amended yet, adding that no air travel has been allowed in the order.

"Maharashtra state government has not amended its lockdown order dated 19.5.20. No air travel allowed yet in this order," said the official.

The total number of cases in the state rose to 47,190 and the death toll stood at 1,577 on Saturday evening. The state recorded a total of 2,608 new cases an 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 13,404 patients have been discharged. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, interacting with doctors of BMC-run hospitals, said on Saturday that the number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai is doubling over a period of 14 days.

During a video conference interaction, CM Thackeray praised the doctors for their continuous fight over the last two months to contain the outbreak and exuded confidence that the task would be accomplished. "Even though the number of patients is increasing in Mumbai, the number of patients is now doubling over a period of 14 days," news agency PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

The CM, who stressed on setting up field hospitals in the time to come, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had been following directives and protocol laid down by the Centre. CM Thackeray said BMC had arranged for intensive care units and isolation beds at several places in the metropolis.