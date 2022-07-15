Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Devendra Fadnavis went to Raj Thackeray's house and met him. The talks between the two leaders took place at 1.30. In the talks, there was a discussion on giving place to MNS in the Shinde cabinet. According to the information, MNS can be given a place in the Shinde cabinet. Any MLA of MNS can be made a minister. If this happens then it will be a new equation in Maharashtra politics.

There is such a discussion in the political corridor that Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, can be made a minister. If Amit Thackeray accepts the post of minister, then he will have to become a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council. However, earlier Raj Thackeray has rejected these reports. Giving information about this, Raj Thackeray has said that there is nothing like this.

Also Read: Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to meet Raj Thackeray today, may give THIS offer amid Shiv Sena crisis

Devendra Fadnavis has praised Raj Thackeray earlier. Raj Thackeray also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis for taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Let us tell you that Raj Thackeray has given his support to the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.