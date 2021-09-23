Maharashtra shocker! Woman forced to drink chicken blood, sexually abused by father-in-law

Pune: In a shocking case in Maharashtra, the husband and father-in-law of a woman were arrested for alleged sexual harrasment and trying to force the woman to drink chicken's blood! As per media reports, the duo were following the instructions of a self-proclaimed godman.

A case has also been registered against her mother-in-law, Hindustan Times reported.

The woman, 33, siad that her husband is impotent, a fact that was hidden from her by her in-laws at the time of marriage. The victim also alleged that her father-in-law tried to force himself upon her to impregnate her. When she shared with her relatives the fact about husband's impotence, she was physically assaulted by her in-laws, claims media reports.

“He is a diploma engineer and she has a bachelor’s degree. They have been living separately for the past four months after being married since December 30, 2018. We will investigate all claims made in the complaint. We have arrested the two,” Inspector Jitendra Kadam of Bhosari police station told Hindustan Times (HT).

The woman has complained to the cops that she was mentally and physically abused by her in-laws since 2018.

A case under Sections 498(a), 354(a), 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code, reported HT, along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at Bhosari police station.

