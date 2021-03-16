Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021: Question banks released, check how to download

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training has released the subject-wise question banks for upcoming class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021. Students can find multiple multiple questions which can help them in scoring big in Maharashtra Board Exams 2021.

Candidates can download the same from Maharashtra Academic Authority or MAA website maa.ac.in.

Earlier, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed that Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has been asked to release the question bank from which the board examination questions would be asked.

Follow These Steps to Download Subject wise Question Banks

Visit maa.ac.in

Click on the question bank section

Click on your class

Click on the subject.

Earlier last month, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had announced the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), i.e. Class 12th and Secondary School Certificate (SSC), i.e. Class 10th students will have written examinations in the period of April-May 2021. The Class 10th exams will be held from April 29 to May 20, while Class 12th exams will be held from April 23 to May 21.

