xam results

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2019 today at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 to be declare Maharashtra Class 10th results today.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2019 today at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare Maharashtra Class 10th results at 1 pm on Saturday. Maharashtra State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination results and scores obtained from the official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can also check their Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2019 at examresults.net. 

How to check MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net. 

Step 2: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and your mother's first name and click on "view result".

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who fail to secure the passing marks can sit for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

Maharashtra Class 10 results maharashtra ssc result mahresult.nic.in
