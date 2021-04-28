हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra to provide free vaccines for people in 18-44 age group, extend COVID-19 curbs by 15 days

The Maharashtra cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of the state aged between 18 and 44 years.

Maharashtra to provide free vaccines for people in 18-44 age group, extend COVID-19 curbs by 15 days
Image courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (April 28) decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of the state aged between 18-44 years, said a statement from the CMO Maharashtra. Notably, the vaccination for people above 45 years is already free.

The cabinet also decided to extend lockdown-like restrictions in the state by 15 days

After the cabinet meeting, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the media that the citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years of age in Maharashtra will be given the free vaccine. He, however, said that the vaccination will not start from May 1.

"Registration on CoWIN app will be compulsory for people aged 18-45 years, and the free vaccination will be available at the vaccination centers of Municipal Corporation and the Government Vaccination Center only," Tope said, requesting people to remain patient and do not rush at the vaccination centers.

Notably, there are about 5.71 crore people in the age group of 18 to 45 years in Maharashtra, and they will require about 120 million doses. The state government will have to bear a burden of around Rs 6500 crores to provide free vaccination to the people. 

With just two days to go before COVID-19 vaccination opens for the people above 18 years, reports of the shortage of the vaccines poured in from various parts of the state on Wednesday including Mumbai, a PTI report said, citing officials.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccinefree vaccinationMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Ready 24X7 to carry out COVID-19 relief operations: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria tells PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Bollywood Breaking: Have you seen Karishma Kapoor's comedy?