Maharashtra to provide free vaccines for people in 18-44 age group, extend COVID-19 curbs by 15 days

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (April 28) decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of the state aged between 18-44 years, said a statement from the CMO Maharashtra. Notably, the vaccination for people above 45 years is already free.

The cabinet also decided to extend lockdown-like restrictions in the state by 15 days

After the cabinet meeting, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the media that the citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years of age in Maharashtra will be given the free vaccine. He, however, said that the vaccination will not start from May 1.

"Registration on CoWIN app will be compulsory for people aged 18-45 years, and the free vaccination will be available at the vaccination centers of Municipal Corporation and the Government Vaccination Center only," Tope said, requesting people to remain patient and do not rush at the vaccination centers.

Notably, there are about 5.71 crore people in the age group of 18 to 45 years in Maharashtra, and they will require about 120 million doses. The state government will have to bear a burden of around Rs 6500 crores to provide free vaccination to the people.

With just two days to go before COVID-19 vaccination opens for the people above 18 years, reports of the shortage of the vaccines poured in from various parts of the state on Wednesday including Mumbai, a PTI report said, citing officials.

