Maharashtra to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily under ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ from today

New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that to intensifying the COVID-19 vaccine drive in the state, the Maharashtra government will launch a special vaccination initiative ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ from today (October 8, 2021).

Under this mission, the state government is going to vaccinate at least 15 lakh people daily. Maharashtra Health Minister also added that this special vaccine drive will run in the state till October 14.

“We’re launching a special vaccination initiative Mission Kavach Kundal from Oct 8. The drive will be implemented in the state till Oct 14. Our target is to vaccinate at least 15 lakh people daily. 1 Cr vaccine doses are available in State today,” Rajesh Tope said.

Additionally, the state health minister, Rajesh Tope also revealed that Maharashtra has completed vaccination with the first dose of 65 percent population and full vaccination has been done of nearly 30 percent population.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,681 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 65,70,472, while the death of 49 persons pushed the toll to 1,39,411, the health department said.

A total of 2,413 patients recuperated and were discharged during the day, which increased the recovery count to 63,94,075, it said in a statement. There are 33,397 active cases in the state at present. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 percent.

