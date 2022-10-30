topStories
NewsIndia
MAHATMA GANDHI

Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in MP; FIR against unidentified persons

A case was registered after a complaint by Jawar village panchayat secretary Devraj Singh.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 01:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was damaged
  • The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday
  • The case was registered following a complaint filed by Jawar village panchayat secretary

Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in MP; FIR against unidentified persons

Khandwa: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was damaged allegedly by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Rangaon village following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified culprits, Jawar police station in-charge Shivram Jat said.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Jawar village panchayat secretary Devraj Singh, he said.

Local Congress functionary Kundan Malviya said the incident has angered the villagers, and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

Another villager Rampal Singh also sought swift police action against the culprits.

 

