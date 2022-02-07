Mahie Gill, Hobby Dhaliwal join BJP ahead of Punjab Polls

New Delhi: Bollywood and Punjabi actress Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor-singer Hobby Dhaliwal on Monday (February 7) joined the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Both artists joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam in Chandigarh.

"I want to do something for girls. I want to raise issues related to girls. Now, I have got a medium to do so," said Dev D actor Gill.

While Punjabi actor Kamal Dhaliwal also known as `Hobby Dhaliwal` said, "My pain is that Punjab is missing various opportunities... I want to implement BJP policies in the state."

Mahie Gill has been seen on the silver screen in movies like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Dev D, Durgamati, Pann Singh Tomar, Dabangg, Gulaal, among others. Dhaliwal has been part of Thana Sadar, Jinde Meriye Dilaawar, Angrej, Punjabian Da King Balraj Singh, Saab Bahadar, among others.

The addition of both artists to the BJP comes ahead of the Punjab assembly polls that are scheduled for February 20, 2022. The counting of votes will be done on March 10, 2022.

Live TV

Live TV