Mahua Moitra's dig at PM Modi in birthday wish: 'Like extinct cheetahs, our rapidly extinguishing constitutional..."

Trinamool Congress fiery leader Mahua Moitra has often been at loggerheads with the BJP and has made headlines with her tweets and comments. On PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Mahua took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister. But she took a sly dig also by referring to "our rapidly extinguishing constitutional protections" and the Namibian cheetahs that PM Modi released in MP's Kuno National Park. Mahua tweeted, "Happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister - may he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitutional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs."

Happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister - may he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 17, 2022

But it was not just Mahua, even the Congress' national handle took a dig at Modi while greeting him. The Hindi tweet translates to, "Happy Birthday to PM Narendra Modi. God bless you with a long life. You have done a lot for the youth of the country. This is the reason why today is being celebrated as 'National Unemployed Day'. Every unemployed in the country is grateful to you."

PM नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन की अशेष शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको दीर्घायु बनाए।



देश के युवाओं के लिए आपने बहुत कुछ किया है। यही वजह है कि आज का दिन 'राष्ट्रीय बेरोजगार दिवस' के तौर पर मनाया जा रहा है।



देश का हर बेरोजगार आपका आभारी है #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस — Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, on PM's Mod's birthday, Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also wished him. As did Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life," said Kejriwal.KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Prime Minister on behalf of the Telangana Government and its people while wishing for PM Modi's good health and long life in the service of the nation."On behalf of the Government and the People of Telangana and on my personal behalf, I wish you a Very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with Good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," said KCR.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also extended greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister on his birthday and wished for good health. "Conveying birthday greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and long life," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished PM Modi on his birthday. "Birthday Greetings to Hon`ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long and healthy life," said Stalin. Bihar Chief Minister, who recently broke the alliance with BJP and joined hands with Opposition RJD and Congress also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday. "Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Wishing him a healthy and long life," said Kumar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi.

