OVERWHELMED Dilip Ghosh recalls how Narendra Modi remembered his accident even after 3 month

By Dilip Ghosh

Everyone knows Narendra Modi​ as a great statesman and a leader and while that's irrefutable, I have had the good fortune of getting a glimpse of the man behind the leader. I had met the PM physically several years into my political career and there are two distinct incidents that have been deeply etched in my mind. These are incidents that are beyond politics and show us the man Modi is.

The first one was in the year 2017 when Prime Minister Modi had come to Shantiniketan. I had gone to receive him. Three-four months prior to this incident, I had met with an accident and had undergone spine surgery. I had recovered by the time of the Shantiniketan incident. So Modi ji arrived in a helicopter and he got down, I met him and greeted him with a bouquet and a shawl as is the custom. And the first thing he said when he saw me was, ‘Dilip, kya hua, operation hua suna hai na? Aap theek ho na?” The way he asked just touched my heart and I literally had tears in my eyes. I had myself forgotten about the operation, but he remembered! This incident made me realise how much he cares for his party workers. It’s also amazing how sharp his memory is! As a prime minister, he meets hundreds of party workers every other day and to ask after an individual and remember his accident was something unique and shows what a great man Narendra Modi is.

The second incident is around 2018. At PM Modi’s Kisan Kalyan rally in Midnapore, a tent collapsed during his address. The tent was erected near the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain and the incident happened when PM Modi was mid-way through his speech. A huge crowd had gathered at the rally and it was raining as well.

But the Prime Minister wasn’t ruffled, he kept calm and after a short break, he resumed his speech. But when the event was over, without thinking about his own security arrangements, he asked me to get in his car and we headed towards the hospital where people, who were injured in the canopy collapse accident, were admitted. Once we reached the hospital, he took the stairs and climbed three flights to meet each and every injured person – both in the male and female wards. He consoled them, gave them encouragement and assured them that everything will be alright. I remember two sisters had come from Bankura and they were injured and were lying next to each other in hospital beds. PM Modi spoke to them personally, put his hands on their head and assuaged their and their family member’s worries and fears. Before leaving, he told us to ensure that the injured get proper treatment. The next day, and days after, we would get regular calls from the PMO’s office seeking information about the health of the injured. This shows he isn’t only a top leader, he’s a man with a big heart. Joto boro neta, toto boro mon (His heart is as big as his stature is as a leader).

All great leaders have discerning qualities and for Narendra Modi, it is his concern and love for people that stand out. Others might say this is just politics, but the fact is, we honour him on his birthday by doing what he stands for – helping those in need and doing samaj seva.

(Disclaimer: Dilip Ghosh is a National Vice President of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). He is a member of the Parliament from West Bengal. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)