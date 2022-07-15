NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

Mahua Moitra replaces 'sexual harassment' with 'Mr. Gogoi’ amid 'Unparliamentary' words list row

Mahua Moitra, in a snippy tweet, shared a list of words "that can still be said in Parliament"

Jul 15, 2022

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday (July 14, 2022) critisied the list of "unparliamentary" words released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and took a jibe at the Centre by relating it to the sexual harassment case against former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which banned the use of "unparliamentary" words like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi’, ‘ashamed’, and ‘abused’, has stirred the pot and has motivated the Opposition leaders to come up with different meanings of the words.

"My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word-Sexual Harassment. Replacement - Mr. Gogoi," Moitra said in a tweet.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday also continued her critique of the list of "unparliamentary" words and posted the latest in what she calls a Twitter series on “replacements for unparliamentary words”.

"Banned word- Eyewash. Replacement- AmritKaal," she tweeted.

In another snippy tweet, TMC leader shared a list of words "that can still be said in Parliament", featuring controversial words used by BJP leaders in past. 

Moitra was the next Opposition leader after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take a swipe at the Centre over the list of "unparliamentary" words. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India". On the other hand, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien declared he will use those words and dared the government to act against him.

The updated list of words has been drawing massive criticism from the opposition parties who claim the booklet with several commonly used words, such as "ashamed" and "corrupt" will impede their ability to critique the government.

