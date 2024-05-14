Advertisement
ITO FIRE NEWS

Major Fire Engulfs Income Tax CR Building In Delhi, 21 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

The fire broke out in the building across from the old Police Headquarters, which is still used by the force for some of its units.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Major Fire Engulfs Income Tax CR Building In Delhi, 21 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A major fire broke out at Income Tax CR building located in the ITO area of New Delhi on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. The fire broke out in the building across from the old Police Headquarters, which is still used by the force for some of its units.

"We received a call at 3.07 p.m. reporting a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the situation for further investigation and to maintain law and order," DFS officials stated.


According to some videos that surfaced on social media, the building's occupants sought refuge on the window ledge while escaping the fire. More details awaited. 

This is a developing story. 

