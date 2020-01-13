Major terror plot averted in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, 3 kg IED detected under bridge

New Delhi: A major terror attack was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir after security forces detected IED (Improvised Explosive Device) under a bridge in Sopore on Monday (January 13). A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The process of defusing the IED is currently underway.

According to reports, at least 3 kilogram IED was detected under a bridge in Rafiabad during a joint search operation by 33 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the area.

The role of any terror outfit behind the presence of IED substance in the area is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)