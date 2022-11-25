topStoriesenglish
Major tragedy averted! IED planted in minibus in J&K's Ramban recovered

CRPF and Indian Army recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device planted in a minibus in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device planted in a minibus in Ramban district. In a statement, issued by the Jammu Kashmir police spokesperson said on a reliable input a joint team of police, CRPF and Army established a checkpoint at Nashri. The statement reads, "during checking a minibus was intercepted and passengers were de-boarded from the vehicle safely. It added the vehicle was thoroughly searched and during the search, one suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and an IED was found."

It further reads, "BDS teams of Police, CRPF and Army later reached the spot and detonated the IED after taking all necessary precautions."

