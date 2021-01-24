Mamata Banerjee keen on appeasing only 30% of population: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Jai Sri Ram sloganeering incident

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday (January 24) attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing to address the crowd after chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised at an event on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary . He further claimed that the CM did this to appease a part of the population.

Vijayvargiya, who is also BJP’s West Bengal incharge, talking to the reporters at Jalpaiguri claimed that Banerjee is "appeasing 30 percent of the voters in the state. For the remaining 70 percent, it has always been a tale of neglect."

Vijayvargiya also took to Twitter and said, “Mamata ji set a political agenda on Jai Shri Ram slogans on a very pious stage today. We condemn this behaviour of setting a political agenda for upcoming Assembly elections on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th anniversary, especially when the PM was himself present on the stage. This is a divisive ploy to appease minorities.”

Banerjee had declined to speak at an event organized on Saturday (January 23) in Kolkata’s famous Victoria Memorial to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary after chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present when the incident took place.

Banerjee came on the podium for a few minutes and said, “I think government's program should have some dignity. This is a government's program and not a political party's program. I'm thankful to Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture to host this event here but it doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them."

"As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla," the TMC supremo added.



(With inputs from PTI.)