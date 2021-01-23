हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee refuses to address Netaji event in Kolkata after crowd shouts 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans in presence of PM Narendra Modi -- Watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to address the event on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata after the crowd raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She added, "As a protest, I won't speak anything."

Mamata Banerjee refuses to address Netaji event in Kolkata after crowd shouts &#039;Jai Sri Ram&#039; slogans in presence of PM Narendra Modi -- Watch

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (January 23, 2021) refused to address the event on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata after the crowd raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata went to the dias for around a minute and said, "I think government's program should have some dignity. This is a government's program and not a political party's program. I'm thankful to Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture to host this event here but it doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them."

"As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla," she added.

Watch:

This happened moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech on the occasion of 'Parakarm Divas'.

The event is being held at Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial, where, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also present.

Prior to the program, PM Modi paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose at Kolkata's Netaji Bhavan. On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi also attended the international conference on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'.
 

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The unveiling was to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Subhas Chandra Bose

Notably, to commemorate Bose’s contributions and dedication to the country, the Centre has announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas (day of valour). 

