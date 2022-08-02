Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned party leaders about their behavior on several occasions in the past. The Chief Minister's message to the ministers went a step further on Monday after the state cabinet meeting. From now on she will have an 'eye' on everyone. Many administration observers consider this message significant in terms of timing. Sources claim that after the main discussion of the cabinet, the chief minister told the ministers that nothing should be done that brings dishonor to the party or the government. She also said that she will keep an 'eye' on everyone.

The Cabinet meeting was held last Thursday after the Partha Chatterjee incident. It is reported that the Chief Minister did not speak anything outside the 'cabinet-agenda' in that meeting. But Mamata's message in this day's meeting in a gap of four days is considered very significant. The chief minister also gave a clear message about the reshuffle of the cabinet on this day. Apart from removing some people from the cabinet, Mamata also said to include some new people there. Hence, the Chief Minister's message of keeping this 'watch' is important to both parties. The opposition, however, sees this message of the Chief Minister with different eyes.

Many political observers feel that several cabinet members have been arrested by the CBI in the past. But there was no confusion about their behavior. However, after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee by ED, not only the whereabouts of mountain of money was found, but his picture was also spread widely. On the one hand, the movement of job-seekers, on the other hand, the ruling party and the government are quite uncomfortable with the allegations of corruption related to it. The uneasiness also grew considerably when many details of Partha's personal life became public. In that context, along with talking about appropriate behavior, the Chief Minister is believed to have given the message of vigilance to the new and old members of the cabinet.

Following the Chief Minister's message, BJP State President Sukanta Majumder's comment, "Charity Begins at Home. What she is saying, should have told the people in the house before! And those who are being told, will not listen to it. Thieves don't listen to religion!"