Trinamool is eyeing panchayat polls ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha. But no 'DADAGIRI' will work to win that vote. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's strong message from the party's organizational meeting on Monday. On that day, he sat in a meeting with the leaders of the three northern districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling at Camac Street office. From there he gave a stern message to the party workers about the panchayat polls.

According to Trinamool (TMC) sources, Abhishek's clear message to party leaders and workers in the meeting, "There will be no DADAGIRI in panchayat polls." Showing muscle power by going to the police station, showing muscle power in administrative work will not be allowed." It is to be noted that the opposition has made allegations regarding the panchayat elections of 2018. According to political circles, the arrogance of some Trinamool leaders in the panchayat polls had an impact on the 19th Lok Sabha polls as well. TMC camps were cleared especially in the northern districts. TMC is desperate to prevent that history from repeating itself. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee's commander warned party leaders and workers before panchayat election.

Abhishek advised to emphasize public relations through multiple public meetings. The All India General Secretary of Trinamool said, "The crowd in the meeting is not the last thing, the vote should come in the ballot box. Do public relations. Go to the booth. Hit the road from tomorrow. Go to people. We need a team of crowd, not an individual crowd."

Trinamool organizations are gearing up before the panchayat polls. Meanwhile, the Trinamool has reshuffled the district organization of South Bengal. This time Abhishek completed the organizational meeting of the North keeping the panchayat polls in front. The leadership of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling were present in the first phase. Basically Abhishek discussed with the responsible leaders of the district before forming the new block level committee. He sought the opinion of the leaders of the district about who can be given the responsibility of the block committee. However, Abhishek has also given a message to maintain the capacity in making the list of these names.

Jalpaiguri district leadership has already prepared labour calendar for the month of August. There will be 78 preparation meetings in 78 tea gardens. The meeting started after 48 hours. There is a big meeting on September 10. Abhishek can also go there also. According to sources, Abhishek may hold several meetings in northern districts in September. Meetings will be held in slums and labour-dominated areas. He asked the leaders there to be ready with the report.