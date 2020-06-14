Man sets wife, children ablaze following argument in Chennai, arrested

Chennai: A 39 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and son by setting them on fire following an argument, police said on Sunday.

His minor daughter, who also sustained burn injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment, police said in a release on Sunday.

According to police, Maqbool Ali Sathar of Maduravoyal had an argument with his wife last week, following which he poured petrol on his spouse and two children, aged 21 and 14, and set them on fire before fleeing the place.

All three persons were admitted to a hospital where the accused person's wife and son died, police said.

A case was registered and police were on the lookout for the absconding person and a special team arrested him from the same locality yesterday.

He was later remanded to custody, police said.