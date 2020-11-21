हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow

Man shot dead during birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC's house in Lucknow

Man reportedly died during a birthday party at the official residence of Samajwadi Party MLC in UP's Hazratganj Kotwali area on Saturday.

Man shot dead during birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC&#039;s house in Lucknow
Play

Lucknow: A man was reportedly shot dead during a birthday celebrations at the official residence of a Samajwadi Party MLC in Uttar Pradesh's Hazratganj Kotwali area on Saturday. Four persons have been taken into custody and interrogation is underway.

According to police, during the birthday celebrations of a person named Vinay Yadav on Friday night Rakesh Rawat of Barabanki district was killed in a firing incident. 

"Five people were present in a birthday party held at the flat in Laplace Apartment in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Friday night," ACP Hazratganj Raghvendra Mishra said.

Read | Night curfew, Section 144: Check latest COVID restrictions in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad

"All were inebriated. One of the accused had a loaded weapon. The person had accidentally opened fire and the bullet killed Rakesh. The accused did rush him to a Trauma Centre, however, the doctors declared him brought dead," Mishra was quoted as saying by IANS.

It is alleged that the gun accidentally went off during a playful scuffle between friends who were in an intoxicated condition.

Also read: India summons Pakistan's top diplomat to lodge concern over Nagrota incident

An FIR in the case has been lodged, the police have recovered the pistol along with cartridges.

The incident took place in the government colony where houses are allotted to legislators, officers and journalists.

Live TV

 

Tags:
LucknowUP Police
Next
Story

Night curfew, Section 144: Check latest govt COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad
  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M14S

America invited Central Tibet Administration