Man shot dead during birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC's house in Lucknow

Lucknow: A man was reportedly shot dead during a birthday celebrations at the official residence of a Samajwadi Party MLC in Uttar Pradesh's Hazratganj Kotwali area on Saturday. Four persons have been taken into custody and interrogation is underway.

According to police, during the birthday celebrations of a person named Vinay Yadav on Friday night Rakesh Rawat of Barabanki district was killed in a firing incident.

"Five people were present in a birthday party held at the flat in Laplace Apartment in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Friday night," ACP Hazratganj Raghvendra Mishra said.

"All were inebriated. One of the accused had a loaded weapon. The person had accidentally opened fire and the bullet killed Rakesh. The accused did rush him to a Trauma Centre, however, the doctors declared him brought dead," Mishra was quoted as saying by IANS.

It is alleged that the gun accidentally went off during a playful scuffle between friends who were in an intoxicated condition.

An FIR in the case has been lodged, the police have recovered the pistol along with cartridges.

The incident took place in the government colony where houses are allotted to legislators, officers and journalists.

