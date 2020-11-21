हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nagrota encounter

India summons Pakistan's top diplomat to lodge concern over Nagrota incident

India lodged concern over the Nagrota incident by summoning Pakistan's top diplomat and protesting Islamabad's involvement in cross border terrorism. 

India summons Pakistan&#039;s top diplomat to lodge concern over Nagrota incident

New Delhi: India summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi to strongly protest against the Nagrota incident and Islamabad's involvement in cross border terrorism. 

The Pakistani CDA-charges de affairs was handed a protest note in which New Delhi conveyed its "strong concern" on the terror attack planned by Jaish-e-Mohammed in the UT of J&K.

The protest note urged that Pakistan should stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the terrorism infrastructure, top sources said. 

Read: How Pakistani Rangers in Narowal's Shakargarh helped four JeM terrorists infiltrate into India

It was communicated that India is firm and resolute in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.

Live TV

Earlier this week, a major terror attack was thwarted with the killing of four JeM terrorists. In an encounter with security forces that lasted for three hours four terrorists likely to be from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were eliminated. 

Watch encounter video: 4 terrorists killed in Jammu, national highway shut

The terrorists were trapped at a toll plaza on Jammu--Srinagar national highway in Nagrota area of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read | Nagrota encounter: PM Narendra Modi holds review meeting

Pakistan's involvement in the incident has emerged, especially in the supply of phones. The phones recovered from the slained terrorists have been manufactured by a Pakistani company. 

On Thursday Indian Prime Minister held a review meeting attended by Home minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. The terrorists were planning a major attack ahead of the 26/11 attack anniversary.

Nagrota encounterJaish-e-MohammedJaish terroristsPakistan
