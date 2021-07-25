Man swallows heroin worth Rs 2.80 crore, gets caught at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A man from Mozambique was caught attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs 2.80 crore by swallowing a package at Delhi airport.

He was travelling from Johannesburg to Delhi via Doha on July 16, when the customs officers at the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport intercepted him.

On detailed personal and baggage search and questioning of the passenger, he admitted to having swallowed 36 off-white-coloured capsules wrapped in plastic tape.

The officials said they recovered heroin weighing 400 grams valued at Rs 2.80 crore.

“The passenger admitted to having ingested/ swallowed 36 plastic tape wrapped off-white-coloured capsules containing off-white colour powder/granules of 'Heroin' and the same was recovered from the person which have been ingeniously concealed inside his body through ingestion,” the customs department said in a statement.

The man was arrested and the drug was seized under the NDPS Act and Customs Act.

Live TV