हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajit Doval

Man tries to drive into NSA Ajit Doval's residence in Delhi, arrested

According to the primary investigation, the man is said to be mentally disturbed and was driving a rented car.

Man tries to drive into NSA Ajit Doval&#039;s residence in Delhi, arrested
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: An unidentified man was on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) arrested after he tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the national capital.

As per reports, the detained man hails from Bengaluru and further investigations are underway.

"According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

More details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajit DovalNSA Ajit DovalNational security advisorDelhi Police
Next
Story

Cyber frauds: 33 fraudsters arrested from Thalaposh village in Bihar's Nawada

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: If Russia moves forward, we will answer, says Joe Biden