Man tries to drive into NSA Ajit Doval's residence in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi: An unidentified man was on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) arrested after he tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the national capital.

As per reports, the detained man hails from Bengaluru and further investigations are underway.

"According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

More details are awaited.

