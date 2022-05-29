हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi claims allegations against IAS couple transferred over dog-walking are false

IAS couple shunted for dog-walking in stadium: BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said the transfer of the officials is a "loss to Delhi".

Maneka Gandhi claims allegations against IAS couple transferred over dog-walking are false
Pic Credit: File Photo

Budaun: Coming to the defence of the IAS couple shunted out over alleged misuse of a sports stadium in the national capital, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said the transfer of the officials is a "loss to Delhi".

The Centre had on Thursday posted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

"I know (Sanjeev) Khirwar very well. The allegations against him are false. His transfer is a loss to Delhi," Gandhi said.

ALSO READ: IAS couple who walked dog at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium transferred out of Delhi

"When Khirwar was secretary of environment department, Delhi benefited from his work. The action against him is completely wrong," she argued.

Commenting further on the matter, the BJP MP from Sultanpur said Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not places for "punishment posting".

"These places also need good officials. People go there happily," she said.

Gandhi was here to meet a former party MLA.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maneka GandhiIAS coupleSanjeev KhirwarAnu DuggaDelhiDelhi Stadium
