Manik Saha announced new Tripura CM amid protest from minister, scuffle

Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday, BJP leaders said. Saha was elected the BJP legislature party leader, they said. Senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav announced the news of Saha's appointment as state's new Chief Minister on Twitter. "I Congratulate Manik Saha on his election as party's legislative group leader from Tripura. I am confident that you will take the state to new heights under PM Narendra Modi's guidance." Outgoing Chief Minister Biplab Deb tweeted: "Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper."

Saha, the BJP's state president, was elected the legislature party leader at a meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after a crestfallen Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya. As Deb proposed the 69-year-old Saha's name in the meeting, minister Ram Prasad Paul protested, which led to a scuffle among MLAs, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. Paul also broke a few chairs before the situation was calmed, sources said.

Paul wanted deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, as the next chief minister of the state, they said. Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde were observers for the election of the legislature party leader. "I was a common worker of the party and will continue to be so," Saha told reporters after being named the next chief minister. Deb, 50, resigned a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was as BJP state president or as Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb said after resigning.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. Because, a government can only be formed if the organisation is strong," he said, explaining the party's decision to give him organisational responsibilities. Deb was appointed the chief minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule in the Northeastern state.

Earlier, in a unexpected turn of events, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned on Saturday, two days after he went to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state. There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said. The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb felicitated Manik Saha.