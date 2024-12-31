New Year Gift For Government Employees: Dearness Allowance Hiked By 7 Per Cent In THIS State

One the eve of new year 2025, the Manipur government has announced a big decision for the government employees of the state. The N Biren Singh-led government announced on Tuesday a 7 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for over one lakh employees of the state. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees shall be increased from 32 per cent to 39 per cent with effect from January 1, 2025.

With the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA), over one lakh government employees in the state are set to benefit.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans to provide residential skill training in Delhi for around 500 youths, aiming to prepare them for cabin crew positions in Air India and Indigo. The Ministry of Tourism will fund the training, with priority given to individuals displaced by ethnic violence.

Starting January 2025, the government will offer 23 commonly prescribed cancer drugs free of cost at all district hospitals, the Chief Minister announced.

Additionally, a dedicated society will be established to oversee the management of Model Residential Schools, ensuring their smooth operation. These schools are designed to provide high-quality, affordable education in minority areas.

As many as 13 model residential schools are being constructed in 11 districts under the PMJVK Scheme. The Chief Minister's College Students Rehabilitation Scheme shall be extended for another year for the IDPs. The Chief Minister also initiated the Chief Minister's Coaching Scheme for entrance examinations to professional courses of engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET). This initiative would empower students from Manipur to get admission into professional courses, he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government would be developing a Polo Ground with the provision of a gallery at Ibudhou Marjing with a project cost of Rs 30 crore, development of Langthabla Konung with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and Maharaja Gambhir Singh Museum with cost of Rs 40 crore. (With IANS inputs)