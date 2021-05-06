हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur declares journalists as frontline workers, all to be vaccinated on priority

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Manipur government has declared journalists as frontline workers and will now vaccinate all the journalists on priority.

Manipur declares journalists as frontline workers, all to be vaccinated on priority
Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday (May 5) declared all accredited working journalists as frontline workers and said the state government will now vaccinate them against COVID-19 on priority.

"We recognise the effort of our journalists to disseminate news and risk they are exposed to, is no less than other frontline workers. In recognition of all accredited working journalists as frontline warriors, the state govt will now vaccinate all the journalists on priority," the Manipur CM tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had informed that four more COVID care centres have started functioning having a capacity of over 1000 beds as he reviewed the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state.

"250 bedded COVID Care Centre at Bal Bhawan, Khuman Lampak and 70 bedded CCC at Bishnupur have started functioning," the CM had tweeted.

The state currently has 2,391 active cases of COVID-19. 

