Manipur militant outfit chief neutralised by security forces

Imphal: A self-styled commander-in-chief of militant organisation Socialist Democratic Front of Kukiland (SDFK) was gunned down in a joint operation conducted by security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur on Friday (September 10).

Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation with Manipur Police neutralised one insurgent and apprehended another insurgent of the proscribed group SDFK in Churachandpur.

Based on specific intelligence, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the early hours on Friday.

During the cordon and search operation, an exchange of fire ensued between the security forces and two insurgents hiding in the area. In the firefight, one insurgent was neutralised and the other injured. The injured insurgent was apprehended and evacuated to Imphal for medical treatment.

The deceased insurgent was identified as Letminthang Haokip, a self-styled commander-in-chief of SDFK. Three pistols and 282 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the area.

