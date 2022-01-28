Manipur Opinion Polls 2022: BJP expected to dominate with 41% vote share, Congress to follow with 30%

New Delhi: Amid high intense campaigning for the high-stakes battle for Manipur, Zee News - one of the country's largest media houses - has conducted a massive and possibly the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected to check the mood of the voters in this BJP-ruled state.

As per the Zee News opinion polls conducted to understand the public opinion before the voting in the state, which is scheduled to be held in two-phase, the ruling BJP party is expected to dominate the elections with 41% of vote share, while the second emerging player would be Congress with 30% vote share.

As far as the seat share is concerned, the saffron camp is predicted to capture over 33-37 seats, as per the Zee News Opinion poll. The Congress can get up to 13-17 seats while NPF can stand 4-6 seats, NPP 2-4 and others may get 0-2.

According to our opinion polls, BJP can see a rising trend with a 5% rise from the 2017 vote share.

About the CM candidate, the opinion poll suggests that 33% of Manipur’s adult population want BJP’s N Biren Singh back as Chief minister while 19% want Congress’ Okram Ibobi Singh as the CM.

As per the Election Commission schedule, the Assembly election in Manipur will be held in 2 phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Notably, the tenure of the current Manipur Legislative Assembly will end on March 19. The ruling party in Manipur currently is the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with Nongthombam Biren Singh as CM.

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company with a portfolio of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

Besides Goa and Manipur, Zee News has conducted an opinion poll to predict the mood of voters in other poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The ‘Janata Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

Live TV