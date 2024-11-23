Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Abu Azmi Eyes Fourth Term

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The results of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly seat is expected to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly area is largely a Muslim voters' area. A keen contest is going on between Abu Azmi and Nawab Malik. Azmi, three-time MLA from the SP, is trying to emerge victorious fourth time. This time he is contesting on the MVA plank comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, SP, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. It is one of the assembly constituencies in the Mumbai Suburban district in western India. It falls under the Mumbai-Thane region. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, recording a turnout of 66.05%, compared to nearly 61% in the 2019 assembly elections. Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders view the increased voter turnout as a positive sign for their respective alliances.

Azmi had defeated sitting Shiv Sena MLA, Vithal Govind Lokare, by 25,613 votes. She obtained 48.18% of the total polled votes during the 2019 Assembly elections. It was a crucial win for the SP in that region. In 2014 also, Azmi had come out victorious with a margin of 9,937 votes against Suresh Krushnarao Patil of Shiv Sena, or 32.62% of the total votes.

This time is the counting date, and everybody is glued to this critical area to see if Azmi will retain his position or if Malik can change the result.

08 Am: Vote counting begins.