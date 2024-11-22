LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Vote Counting For High Stakes Battle Tomorrow

All preparations are complete for the counting of votes in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled for Saturday. The key contest is between the JMM-led INDIA Bloc and the BJP-led NDA. Counting begins at 8 AM, with results expected by the afternoon, revealing the state’s next government.

Ahead of the results, both alliances expressed confidence in forming the next government. Most exit polls predict a BJP-led victory, but one foresees a win for the JMM-led alliance.

The first phase of voting, held on November 13 across 43 constituencies, saw a turnout of 67%, while the second phase on November 20, covering 38 seats, recorded 68.45% voting. Several high-profile battles are anticipated in constituencies like Barhait, Dhanwar, Gandey, and Saraikela, with prominent candidates such as Hemant Soren, Babulal Marandi, Kalpana Soren, and Champai Soren in the fray.

Other notable contenders include Sita Soren of the JMM and BJP leaders like former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto, AJSU Party’s Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri. In the 2019 elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16.